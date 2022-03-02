This four bedroom house in Scratchface Lane, Bedhampton is on the market for £499,950. It is listed on Zoopla by Harris Parkes & Drake.

It is described as being a light and spacious, beautifully presented detached home, with garage and drive providing ample off road parking.

The property benefits from a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, bi-folding doors providing views overlooking the rear garden, sitting room with views overlooking the rear garden and en-suite to downstairs bedroom.

The property is set in a requested location with viewing highly recommended.

Out back there is a rear garden with a laid lawn and a patio.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website – or contact Harris Parkes & Drake.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Bedhampton This four bedroom home in Scratchface Lane, Bedhampton is on the market for £499,950. It is listed on Zoopla by Harris Parkes & Drake. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Bedhampton This four bedroom home in Scratchface Lane, Bedhampton is on the market for £499,950. It is listed on Zoopla by Harris Parkes & Drake. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Bedhampton This four bedroom home in Scratchface Lane, Bedhampton is on the market for £499,950. It is listed on Zoopla by Harris Parkes & Drake. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bedhampton This four bedroom home in Scratchface Lane, Bedhampton is on the market for £499,950. It is listed on Zoopla by Harris Parkes & Drake. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales