This four bedroom house in Scratchface Lane, Bedhampton is on the market for £499,950. It is listed on Zoopla by Harris Parkes & Drake.
It is described as being a light and spacious, beautifully presented detached home, with garage and drive providing ample off road parking.
MORE PROPERTY: Portsmouth homes for sale: Southsea home with 'impressive' sized rooms on sale for £300,000, Look inside this 'lovely' £285,000 two bedroom semi-detached house in Southsea minutes away from the beach
The property benefits from a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, bi-folding doors providing views overlooking the rear garden, sitting room with views overlooking the rear garden and en-suite to downstairs bedroom.
The property is set in a requested location with viewing highly recommended.
Out back there is a rear garden with a laid lawn and a patio.
For more information visit Zoopla’s website – or contact Harris Parkes & Drake.