The four-bedroom property is on the market for £1,155,000.
It is listed by Fox & Sons, Portsmouth.
The ‘stunning’ and ‘beautifully designed’ home is in the sought after location of Drayton.
Its large garden with two outbuildings provides plenty of outside space – with one of them containing a clubhouse with a bar.
This games room has double glazed windows and sliding doors, fitted carpet, fitted bar with pump, fridge, laminate flooring, radiator, and its own lounge area – with men’s and women’s toilets containing laminate flooring.
The rear garden is tiered, contains a mix of grass and artificial grass, wooden summer house, access to two outbuildings – the other being a crafts room – and metal gates with car access.
Inside, the main house consists of four double bedrooms, two en-suites, a family bathroom, three large reception rooms plus a conservatory to the rear.
Two of the bedrooms have en-suite facilities.
The open-plan kitchen connects to the conservatory, which has a corrugated roof.
Off street parking for eight cars is accessible in the garden.
For more information, visit Rightmove’s website, or call the agent on 02382 200365.