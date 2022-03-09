The four-bedroom property is on the market for £1,155,000.

It is listed by Fox & Sons, Portsmouth.

The ‘stunning’ and ‘beautifully designed’ home is in the sought after location of Drayton.

Its large garden with two outbuildings provides plenty of outside space – with one of them containing a clubhouse with a bar.

This games room has double glazed windows and sliding doors, fitted carpet, fitted bar with pump, fridge, laminate flooring, radiator, and its own lounge area – with men’s and women’s toilets containing laminate flooring.

The rear garden is tiered, contains a mix of grass and artificial grass, wooden summer house, access to two outbuildings – the other being a crafts room – and metal gates with car access.

Inside, the main house consists of four double bedrooms, two en-suites, a family bathroom, three large reception rooms plus a conservatory to the rear.

Two of the bedrooms have en-suite facilities.

The open-plan kitchen connects to the conservatory, which has a corrugated roof.

Off street parking for eight cars is accessible in the garden.

For more information, visit Rightmove’s website, or call the agent on 02382 200365.

