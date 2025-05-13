The property is ideal for investors | Purplebricks

This 3-bed terrace in PO2 offers great value and location with no onward chain and a sunny garden just steps from Buckland Park.

Located in a central Portsmouth hotspot with strong rental appeal and no onward chain, this well-positioned 3-bedroom terraced home on Stirling Street could be your next smart move – whether you're stepping onto the ladder or building your portfolio.

This property is available through Purplebricks with no onward chain, and viewings are available now. Don’t miss the chance to own a freehold home just 60m from green space at Buckland Park and minutes from the M27.

Inside, the layout is both practical and flexible – featuring a lounge and separate dining room, a fitted kitchen, and a downstairs bathroom. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, making it well suited to families, professionals, or sharers. The bright, south-facing garden provides a private outdoor escape in the heart of the city.

The rooms are a good size | Purplebricks

For investors, the numbers stack up: with an estimated 5% buy-to-let yield, this home offers excellent potential for consistent returns in a strong rental area. It's close to local shops and facilities, and offers quick commuter access thanks to its proximity to major transport routes.

Purplebricks has a strong presence across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, offering expert local support with a simple, transparent selling and buying process.

At a glance: £250,000 3 bedroom mid-terraced house Lounge and separate dining room Kitchen and downstairs bathroom South-facing rear garden 60m from Buckland Park Central location with great transport links No onward chain Freehold Council Tax Band B

This is an ideal opportunity for buyers seeking value, location and future potential – whether for living or letting. Book your viewing now through Purplebricks.

