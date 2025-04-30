Co-op in 'prominent' Cosham area to be sold off at auction for guide price of £975,000 - £1m
The Co-Operative convenience store, located in Lonsdale Avenue, Cosham, is being sold off at auction with a guide price of £975,000 - £1m.
The former pub was converted on the ground floor and it now operates as a supermarket with the first floor comprising of two self-contained two bed flats.
John Mehtab of auctioneers, Acuitus said: “Within this busy neighbourhood, Co-op offers vital amenities to its local residents and offers a secure long-term income for investors.”
The property also boasts a car park consisting of 18 spaces and the annual rental income is £83,000, rising to a minimum of £87,233pax towards the end of the year.
This convenience store would a good investment opportunity for a buyer that is looking for a long-term income.
The live streamed auction will take place on May 15 and for more information, click here.
