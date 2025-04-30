Co-op in 'prominent' Cosham area to be sold off at auction for guide price of £975,000 - £1m

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 11:54 BST
A convenience store in a ‘prominent’ location is getting ready to go under the hammer next month.

The Co-Operative convenience store, located in Lonsdale Avenue, Cosham, is being sold off at auction with a guide price of £975,000 - £1m.

| Contrib

The former pub was converted on the ground floor and it now operates as a supermarket with the first floor comprising of two self-contained two bed flats.

John Mehtab of auctioneers, Acuitus said: “Within this busy neighbourhood, Co-op offers vital amenities to its local residents and offers a secure long-term income for investors.”

The property also boasts a car park consisting of 18 spaces and the annual rental income is £83,000, rising to a minimum of £87,233pax towards the end of the year.

This convenience store would a good investment opportunity for a buyer that is looking for a long-term income.

The live streamed auction will take place on May 15 and for more information, click here.

