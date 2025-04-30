Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convenience store in a ‘prominent’ location is getting ready to go under the hammer next month.

The Co-Operative convenience store, located in Lonsdale Avenue, Cosham, is being sold off at auction with a guide price of £975,000 - £1m.

A Co-op convenience store in Cosham is being auctioned off next month. | Contrib

John Mehtab of auctioneers, Acuitus said: “Within this busy neighbourhood, Co-op offers vital amenities to its local residents and offers a secure long-term income for investors.”

The property also boasts a car park consisting of 18 spaces and the annual rental income is £83,000, rising to a minimum of £87,233pax towards the end of the year.

The live streamed auction will take place on May 15 and for more information, click here.