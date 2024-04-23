Contemporary detached beach house valued at £1.75m comes with outstanding views of Solent

Taking full advantage of the spectacular views of the Solent, this newly built property is the epitome of contemporary design.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 11:18 BST

Located in Sea Front, Hayling Island, this four bedroom property has been built to showcase the incredible beach views and it comes with four bathrooms, three reception rooms, front and back gardens and a home gym.

The listing says: "With perfect views over the Solent to the Isle of Wight, a beautiful and unique, new detached house and gardens of outstanding design on the sea front. Sea Point stands on the sea front of the southernmost beach of Hayling Island. This outstanding, contemporary house has been designed to take full advantage of its wonderful outlook accross the picturesque beach huts and the greensward to the sea.

"Local shops can be found nearby and the renowned Hayling Island sailing club and Marina are conveniently close. In addition to the lovely beaches where kite surfing, kayaking and paddle boarding are enjoyed, Hayling also has both private and public golf courses, a well known Raquets club, nature reserves and miles of foot and bycicle paths.”

This fantastic home is on the market for £1,750,000 and it is being sold with house. For more information about the property, click here.

This property comes with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The listing says: "With perfect views over the Solent to the Isle of Wight, a beautiful and unique, new detached house and gardens of outstanding design on the sea front. Sea Point stands on the sea front of the southernmost beach of Hayling Island."

The listing says: "This outstanding, contemporary house has been designed to take full advantage of its wonderful outlook accross the picturesque beach huts and the greensward to the sea."

The listing says: "The accommodation, on three floors, is thoughtfully arranged to include two open-plan living and sitting areas, as well as a cosy snug to afford privacy. Three guest bedrooms and bathrooms are placed on the ground floor and have immediate access to the south facing deck and attractively landscaped gardens."

