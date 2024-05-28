This exceptional property offers a countryside vibe whilst being in the heart of Southsea – and it comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as spacious surroundings. This Victorian home is charming and chic whilst echoing the history of the site.
The listing says: “Originally Brankesmere House was built and became the family home for Sir John Brickwood, proprietor of the Brickwoods brewing business, and would have been about 10,000 sqft (900sqm) in floor area with extensive grounds.
"It became a girls’ boarding school, a Police HQ and a social services office before being vertically divided into 3 dwellings, being a Portsmouth Society best restoration finalist.
"This home has been extensively restored by the current owner and provides ample and flexible accommodation spread over the ground floor, lower ground floor with good natural light in part and the first floor.”
This property is on the market for £1,800,000 and it is being sold with Keller Williams Advantage. For more information about the property, click here.