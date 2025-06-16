Final home available at Bargate’s Norton Chase development

Bargate’s last and final home is available at its sought-after Norton Chase development in Lovedean, near Waterlooville, Hampshire – and it’s the standout of the collection.

The four-bedroom show home, complete with landscaped garden and premium finishes throughout, is currently available for £600,000.

Home 1, The Robin is thoughtfully designed for modern family living, featuring a spacious kitchen/diner complete with Quartz worktops and integrated NEFF appliances, a separate study, and a light-filled lounge with bay window. Upstairs, the luxurious principal bedroom includes both a private en-suite and a dedicated dressing room, with two further double bedrooms and one single, plus a family bathroom.

The home also benefits from a landscaped garden, garage, and block brick driveway, all set within the peaceful and well-connected Norton Chase development. Purchasers can also take advantage of Bargate’s Assist scheme, which helps purchasers from valuing their current property right through to selling their home.

Matthew Lunney, Sales & Marketing Manager at Bargate, said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase not only the final home at Norton Chase, but one of the finest. We’ve seen incredible interest in this development thanks to its rural charm, modern specification, and great location near the South Downs. The final home is the perfect blend of comfort and quality; it won’t be available for long.”

Norton Chase comprises 43 individually designed homes surrounded by landscaped open space. The development prioritises energy efficiency with EPC B ratings and easy access to amenities. Situated near key transport routes, local schools and shops, it offers countryside living with convenience.

Hampshire-headquartered Bargate is celebrating its 20th year in 2025 with onsite enabling works for the firm’s 100th development also taking place this year. Established in 2006, the multi-award-winning regional housebuilder has defied complex challenges across the industry with consistent growth over the past three years.

Bargate continues to expand its presence across Hampshire with several active and upcoming developments. Current projects include Rivercross in Warsash, featuring 352 coastal-inspired homes; Heritage Place in North Stoneham, delivering 322 houses on a former deer park; and Shepherd’s Green in Hordle.

Additionally, Bargate has received planning approval for 95 new homes in Pagham, West Sussex, and 49 homes in Allbrook.