First wave of homes unveiled at the new Welborne Garden Village after more than 20 years in planning.

When complete, the new 6,000-home development Welborne will be a community for 15,000 people with new schools, a GP surgery, a nursery, a pub/hotel, cafes, and shops. There will also be sports and leisure facilities as well as a science and technology park to boost local employment at the site north of Fareham.

With a price-tag starting at £460,000, the first properties are three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached houses and include a blend of double frontage detached homes, elegant three-storey houses and charming rendered terraces.

Delivered by Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, through an innovative joint venture with Buckland, the Master Developer of Welborne, all homes will benefit from a state-of-the-art water source energy network to reduce carbon emissions, integrated EV charging, and 1 gigabit fibre broadband for future-proof connectivity.

It said a broader range of homes will follow, with one to five-bedroom properties including apartments and terraced houses. CG Fry and Pye Homes, Welborne’s other house build partners, are expected to complete their first homes later this year.

Welborne’s Welcome Centre is now open for potential buyers to find out more, as well as an immersive digital experience where visitors can virtually walk through and explore Welborne including the new village centre which is being created in the first phase.

Mark Thistlethwayte, chairman of Buckland Group, said: “We have been delighted by the level of interest in these first homes at Welborne, which highlights the growing need for quality new housing in the region.

“Our aim is to create a place where people can truly live, work, and play, surrounded by nature, supported by modern infrastructure and amenities, brought to life through meticulous design. With our state-of-the-art Welcome Centre now open, we look forward to sharing the Welborne vision in person.”

More than half of Welborne — over 444 acres — will be publicly accessible green space, including tree-lined streets, woodland, orchards, and play areas, ensuring residents are never more than 300 metres from nature. Work has also begun to upgrade Junction 10 of the M27 as part of the supporting infrastructure.

Rob Boughton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Thakeham, added: “Bringing our first homes at Welborne to market marks an exciting new chapter for us. Our homes combine cutting edge ecotechnology with exceptional energy efficiency, modern comfort and timeless, heritage-inspired style.

“Thakeham at Welborne is the latest example of our bold vision for modern homebuilding and will be a place where people will want to live a hundred years from now — a sustainable and connected community.”

For more information about the homes now on sale and to register interest, visit welborne.co.uk or thakeham.com/new-homes/welborne-garden-village/.