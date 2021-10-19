A three bed semi-detached house in Brasted Court, Southsea. It's on sale for £360,000 through Your Move - Southsea. Picture: Zoopla

Five fantastic homes you can buy in Southsea right now

SOUTHSEA is awash with stunning homes available to buy.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:59 am

If you want to live by the coast, or somewhere further inland, there are so many options to choose from in one of Portsmouth’s most prominent areas.

Southsea is a prime location for anyone to lay down some roots.

We got in touch with Zoopla to find five fantastic homes in Southsea that are just waiting for the right people to get the keys.

Semi-detached homes, flats, and terraced houses are all on the market and could be exactly the right option for a first-time buyer or aspiring family.

Have a look through the gallery below to discover what homes are on the market.

For more information regarding – the three-bed semi-detached house in Brasted Court, three bed terraced house in Grayshott Road, three-bed terraced house in St. Georges Road, two bed flat in Victoria North Road, and a three bed terraced house in Westfield Road – click all the links to visit Zoopla’s website.

1. Brasted Court, Southsea

This three bedroom semi-detached house is in Brasted Court, Southsea. It's been listed for sale by Your Move - Southsea for £360,000.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Grayshott Road, Southsea

This three bed terraced house in Grayshott Road, Southsea, is on sale for £295,000. It's available through Jeffries and Dibbens Estate and Lettings Agents - Southsea.

Picture: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. St. Georges Road, Southsea

This three bed terraced-house in St. Georges Road, Southsea, is on sale for £295,000, through Lawson Rose Estate Agents.

Picture: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Victoria Road North, Southsea

This two bed flat in Victoria North Road, Southsea, is on sale for £180,000. It's available through Beals - Southsea.

Picture: Zoopla

Photo Sales
