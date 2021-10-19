Five fantastic homes you can buy in Southsea right now

If you want to live by the coast, or somewhere further inland, there are so many options to choose from in one of Portsmouth’s most prominent areas.
Southsea is a prime location for anyone to lay down some roots.
We got in touch with Zoopla to find five fantastic homes in Southsea that are just waiting for the right people to get the keys.
MORE LIKE THIS: This Portsmouth terrace home has been totally transformed and modernised - see what you get for £350,000, Look inside this Portchester houseboat that could be yours for under £200,000
Semi-detached homes, flats, and terraced houses are all on the market and could be exactly the right option for a first-time buyer or aspiring family.
Have a look through the gallery below to discover what homes are on the market.
For more information regarding – the three-bed semi-detached house in Brasted Court, three bed terraced house in Grayshott Road, three-bed terraced house in St. Georges Road, two bed flat in Victoria North Road, and a three bed terraced house in Westfield Road – click all the links to visit Zoopla’s website.