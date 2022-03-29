Haven House, a five bedroom property in King Street, is on the market for £2,750,000.

It is listed by Borland & Borland, Emsworth.

This family home is in the heart of the town’s conservation area, from the Harbour foreshore and Emsworth Square.

It offers ‘modern, flexible living’ – which complements the Grade II listed building.

A wide entrance hallway with a stone floor greets residents as they step into the house – through a Georgian doorway with a latticework porch.

There are three reception rooms, with two panelled formal rooms with a fireplace and views over the front courtyard.

The vaulted beamed ceiling in the kitchen allows for a lot of light to enter the room.

Two of the three bedrooms on the first floor on the have views of the harbour.

These views can also be enjoyed in the two connecting bedrooms on the second floor.

A bathroom accommodates each of the higher floors.

Outside, there is a landscaped walled garden – composing of a large lawn bordered by a brick pathway.

There is also a paved terrace, suitable for ‘al fresco dining’.

The property is close to Chichester harbour, an place designated as an Outstanding Area of Natural Beauty.

More information on the property can be found on Rightmove’s website here, or by calling the estate agent on 03339 873520.

