This mid terrace three-bedroom home in Langley Road, Buckland, could be the place to start.

Close to amenities on Kingston Road and Copnor Road and within easy access of the M275, the property is in a ‘great’ location.

It has a small entrance lobby that opens into the front reception room and a good-sized room that extends into the dining area.

Going through to the middle lobby, stairs lead up to the first floor and an understairs cupboard provides some storage. Wooden flooring continues into the modern kitchen, which has high gloss base and wall units, an integrated oven, hob and fridge freezer along with space for a washing machine is a functional and bright and clean room.

The kitchen leads into a lobby with access to the garden and to the bathroom. The bathroom is ‘bright and modern’, with a white bathroom suite, a shower over bath and grey floor and wall tiles.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, the largest at the front has built in shelving and would easily accommodate a double bed, the second double bedroom with a window over the garden is light and bright.

The smallest room overlooking the garden is a good-sized single room and currently houses a fabulous wardrobe along one wall. The garden is enclosed and laid with artificial grass. West-facing, it benefits from afternoon sun and would be a ‘lovely’ space for al-fresco entertaining.

It is on the market for £230,000.

1. Inside one of the reception rooms The terraced home in Langley Road, Buckland Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

2. The kitchen The terraced home in Langley Road, Buckland Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

3. The master bedroom The terraced home in Langley Road, Buckland Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

4. One of the bedrooms The terraced home in Langley Road, Buckland Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales