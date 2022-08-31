For sale: Explore this 'gorgeous' £295,000 three bedroom Portsmouth home with an outside bar and gym
A ‘GORGEOUS’ house with its own bar in the garden has gone on sale in Portsmouth.
The three-bedroom terraced property, in Whitecliffe Avenue, is on the market for £295,000.
Is it listed by Chinneck Shaw.
The Copnor house is described as ‘gorgeous’ and is five minutes away from Baffins pond and Eastern Road.
A semi-open plan ground floor has a lounge area, with a bay window allowing plenty of light into the home.
The floor also contains a formal dining area lies between the lounge and kitchen, with ‘modern’ white wall and base units, a complementary grey worktop, an integrated double oven, hob, and a dishwasher with space for washing machine and large fridge freezer.
A circular island unit provides a second dining space, and double patio doors lead into the garden.
Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are upstairs, with the principle bedrooms having built in wardrobes.
The bathroom is described as ‘modern minimalistic’ and ‘with a touch of luxury’, containing white clad walls, a clean white suite with a glass screen and both an electric as well as mixer shower over the bath.
A bar is outside in the garden, as well as a summer house with a gym, which can be converted into a home office.
Further information can be found on the Rightmove website here, or by calling the estate agents on 0238 214 6445.