The three-bedroom terraced property, in Whitecliffe Avenue, is on the market for £295,000.

Is it listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The Copnor house is described as ‘gorgeous’ and is five minutes away from Baffins pond and Eastern Road.

A semi-open plan ground floor has a lounge area, with a bay window allowing plenty of light into the home.

The floor also contains a formal dining area lies between the lounge and kitchen, with ‘modern’ white wall and base units, a complementary grey worktop, an integrated double oven, hob, and a dishwasher with space for washing machine and large fridge freezer.

A circular island unit provides a second dining space, and double patio doors lead into the garden.

Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are upstairs, with the principle bedrooms having built in wardrobes.

The bathroom is described as ‘modern minimalistic’ and ‘with a touch of luxury’, containing white clad walls, a clean white suite with a glass screen and both an electric as well as mixer shower over the bath.

A bar is outside in the garden, as well as a summer house with a gym, which can be converted into a home office.

Further information can be found on the Rightmove website here, or by calling the estate agents on 0238 214 6445.

1. Whitecliffe Avenue This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £295,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Whitecliffe Avenue This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £295,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Whitecliffe Avenue This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £295,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Whitecliffe Avenue This three bedroom terraced house is on the market for £295,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales