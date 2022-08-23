The three-bedroom semi-detached home, in Chalk Dock Avenue, Bedhampton, is on the market with a guide price of £415,000.

It is listed by Town and Country.

The recently built home has a fitted kitchen, breakfast room, two car parking spaces, an enclosed rear garden, family bathroom and an en-suite shower room.

Its hallway leads to the large built-in storage cupboard, sitting room, cloakroom, and an open-plan kitchen – with a ‘comprehensive’ range of wall and floor units and other appliances.

The mast bedroom has the en-suite shower room – containing a fully ceramic tiled shower cubicle with sliding panelled door, double radiator, high quality vinyl flooring and a WC, among other features.

Newly fitted carpets and flooring cover parts of the property.

Outside, there is lawned garden – with shingle borders and seating area, low level wooden shed and fencing – and hardstanding for two cars.

For more information, visit the Zoopla website, or call the estate agents on 023 9233 3586.

