Oak House: Look inside this £950,000 guide price detached house with games room, TV room and enclosed gardens
A PROPERTY with its own TV room, games room, and enclosed gardens has gone on sale in Hampshire.
Oak House, a detached five-bedroom home in London Road, Horndean, is on the market at a guide price of £950,000.
It is listed by Fine and Country.
The accommodation provides over 3159 sq feet of living space, and is described as having an open plan light and airy feel.
Its entrance hall sweeps to both the sitting room on one side and the kitchen/dining room on the other – overlooked by the galleried landing on the first floor.
The sitting room has a feature vaulted ceiling with a cathedral window and exposed beams.
A Laura Ashley fitted kitchen can be accessed through the dining room, which leads to a utility room and walk-in larder.
Complimenting the open plan rooms on the ground floor are a games room – with double glazed windows leading to the garden – and a family TV room.
All five bedrooms have en-suite wet rooms, shower rooms, or bathrooms.
Outside, a stable style gateway leads to a ‘large’ patio area with brick retaining wall, and a mature garden with trees, ‘large’ pergola, and a rear terrace – as well as a detached home office.
For more information, visit the Fine and Country website, or contact the estate agent on 023 93 277277.