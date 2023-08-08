For sale in Hampshire: Spitbank Fort is on the market for £3,000,000 and it comes with a sauna and cinema room
The fort is based in the Solent and it is surrounded by its sister forts, No Man’s Fort and Horse Sand Fort.
The property comes with eight/ nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three reception rooms, a roof terrace, a sauna, a spa, a cellar, a cinema room and much more.
The listing says: “Standing on the deck of the fort, one is immediately impressed by the complete tranquillity that can only be experienced on a private island. The seascapes are ever changing and at dusk and dawn, the rising and setting sun produces spectacular backdrops. The solitude of the high seas combined with the spectacular 360° sea views ensures a degree of privacy and atmospheric seclusion that is second to none.
"The guide price includes all fixtures and fittings but excludes boats (that are available by separate negotiation). Spitbank Fort stands in the middle of the approach into Portsmouth Harbour flanked either side and to the front by its two sister forts: No Man's Land Fort and Horsesands Fort.”