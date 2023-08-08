News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

For sale in Hampshire: Spitbank Fort is on the market for £3,000,000 and it comes with a sauna and cinema room

Spitbank Fort has been on the market since 2021 and it is currently on the market for £3,000,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:55 BST

The fort is based in the Solent and it is surrounded by its sister forts, No Man’s Fort and Horse Sand Fort.

The property comes with eight/ nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three reception rooms, a roof terrace, a sauna, a spa, a cellar, a cinema room and much more.

SEE ALSO: No Man's Fort in Solent waters has price reduced to offers over £3.5m

The listing says: “Standing on the deck of the fort, one is immediately impressed by the complete tranquillity that can only be experienced on a private island. The seascapes are ever changing and at dusk and dawn, the rising and setting sun produces spectacular backdrops. The solitude of the high seas combined with the spectacular 360° sea views ensures a degree of privacy and atmospheric seclusion that is second to none.

"The guide price includes all fixtures and fittings but excludes boats (that are available by separate negotiation). Spitbank Fort stands in the middle of the approach into Portsmouth Harbour flanked either side and to the front by its two sister forts: No Man's Land Fort and Horsesands Fort.”

It is on the market with Knight Frank Estate Property and for more information, click here.

Spitbank Fort is on the market for £3,000,000.

1. Spitbank Fort, Solent

Spitbank Fort is on the market for £3,000,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: " Standing on the deck of the fort, one is immediately impressed by the complete tranquillity that can only be experienced on a private island. The seascapes are ever changing and at dusk and dawn, the rising and setting sun produces spectacular backdrops."

2. Spitbank Fort, Solent, £3,000,000

The listing says: " Standing on the deck of the fort, one is immediately impressed by the complete tranquillity that can only be experienced on a private island. The seascapes are ever changing and at dusk and dawn, the rising and setting sun produces spectacular backdrops." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Solitude of the high seas combined with the spectacular 360° sea views ensures a degree of privacy and atmospheric seclusion that is second to none."

3. Spitbank Fort, Solent, £3,000,000

The listing says: "Solitude of the high seas combined with the spectacular 360° sea views ensures a degree of privacy and atmospheric seclusion that is second to none." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The fort comes with eight/nine bedrooms, all of which are good sizes and many of them have brilliant views of the coast.

4. Spitbank Fort, Solent, £3,000,000

The fort comes with eight/nine bedrooms, all of which are good sizes and many of them have brilliant views of the coast. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth Harbour