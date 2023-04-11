News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago BBC to air special episode of EastEnders for King Charles coronation
42 minutes ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
1 hour ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
1 hour ago NHS ‘cannot guarantee’ patient safety as junior doctors strike begins
2 hours ago Autumn 2024 outlined for next UK general election
2 hours ago Harry and Meghan yet to confirm attendance at King’s coronation

For sale in Portsmouth: 3 bed terrace house with spacious lounge and diner perfect for first time buyers

With three bedrooms and a spacious lounge/diner, this homely property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 10th Apr 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Agincourt Road in Buckland, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with a modern fitted kitchen, spacious open plan living/dining room and a rear garden.

As you step into the property, you will find a large living/dining room and a feature staircase which leads to the first floor. On the ground floor, you can find the modern fitted kitchen and the main family bathroom, which comes with a bath, stylish grey tiles, WC and hand basin.

On the first floor are the three neutrally decorated bedrooms with plenty of storage space. The rear garden is perfect for entertaining and it has external access.

Summary

Location:Agincourt Road,Buckland, Portsmouth PO2

Offers in the region of: £240,000

Agent: Beals

Contact: 02392 112708

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Agincourt Road

1. Agincourt Road

This property is located on Agincourt Road Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
View of the lounge/diner from the front door

2. Agincourt Road

View of the lounge/diner from the front door Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Another view of the lounge/diner

3. Agincourt Road

Another view of the lounge/diner Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Dining area

4. Agincourt Road

Dining area Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
PropertySalePortsmouth