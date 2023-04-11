With three bedrooms and a spacious lounge/diner, this homely property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Located on Agincourt Road in Buckland, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with a modern fitted kitchen, spacious open plan living/dining room and a rear garden.

As you step into the property, you will find a large living/dining room and a feature staircase which leads to the first floor. On the ground floor, you can find the modern fitted kitchen and the main family bathroom, which comes with a bath, stylish grey tiles, WC and hand basin.

On the first floor are the three neutrally decorated bedrooms with plenty of storage space. The rear garden is perfect for entertaining and it has external access.

Summary

Location:Agincourt Road,Buckland, Portsmouth PO2

Offers in the region of: £240,000

Agent: Beals

Contact: 02392 112708

For more information, visit Zoopla.

