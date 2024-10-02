Winton House, in Portsdown Hill Road, is a home full of opulence and luxurious amenities. This five bedroom home was put on the market with Fine & Country Drayton back in December 2020 for £3.2m but it has since been reduced down to £2.5m.

This home comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and five reception rooms, as well as a seperate pool building which has a swimming pool that measures 44'9" x 20'4". The grounds also have a two-bedroom detached annexe and an orangery.

The listing says: “Winton House is a house for all seasons with rooms with a view, this beautifully presented home offers a touch of luxury to family life and an excellent place to entertain.

“The large house is very airy and presented with an elegant yet understated décor, so that you could quickly make your mark with a few well-chosen pieces and enjoy living in this exceptional home.”

Summary:

Location: Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth PO6

Price: £2,500,000

Key Features: Five bedrooms, detached, swimming pool, detached annexe, orangery

Contact: Fine & Country Drayton on 023 9327 7277 and Knightsbridge International Real Estate on 020 8058 0052.

