For Sale in Portsmouth: 'Superb' £270,000 three bedroom home perfect renovation project

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:56 BST

Have you been looking for a renovation project?

If the answer is yes, then this home could be the perfect place for you. Located a stone’s throw from the city centre, this home comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen and separate dining room and a garden.

The listing says: “A 3 bedroom terraced house situated in this sought after central location in Portsmouth near to numerous facilities and shops.

“Internal accommodation offers superb scope for improvement and includes an enclosed entrance porch, lounge, separate dining area, kitchen, downstairs cloakroom, 3 bedrooms and a bathroom.”

Summary:

Location: Grosvenor Street, Southsea

Agent: Purple Bricks

Cost: £270,000

Key Features: Ideal for someone looking for a refurbishment project

For more information about this home, visit the Purple Bricks website. Click here for more.

