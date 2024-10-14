If the answer is yes, then this home could be the perfect place for you. Located a stone’s throw from the city centre, this home comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen and separate dining room and a garden.
The listing says: “A 3 bedroom terraced house situated in this sought after central location in Portsmouth near to numerous facilities and shops.
“Internal accommodation offers superb scope for improvement and includes an enclosed entrance porch, lounge, separate dining area, kitchen, downstairs cloakroom, 3 bedrooms and a bathroom.”
Summary:
Location: Grosvenor Street, Southsea
Agent: Purple Bricks
Cost: £270,000
Key Features: Ideal for someone looking for a refurbishment project
