THIS three-bedroom Hayling Island home is on the market for £300,000.

With easy access to local amenities and transport links, this property on Sea Front is ideal for someone who wants to be closer to the sea, and it has a lot to offer.

This home is a terraced building with three bedrooms, one in which has access to a wet room, and there is ample living space within.

Downstairs, there is a lounge which has sea views and leads onto the lobby area which has a fair amount of storage space underneath the stairs. There is also a bathroom, which comprises of a shower and a bath, a dining room and a kitchen, which has matching wall and floor units and space for facilities.

Upstairs on the first floor are the three bedrooms and access to a loft, which provides extra storage space.

The primary bedroom has a comprehensive range of built-in wardrobes as well as beautiful views of the ocea, and the two smaller rooms both have a fair amount of space and one could easily be converted into an office.

Outside, there is an an enclosed lawned garden with fence panelling to either side patio area, with timber shed and child’s summer house.

For more information, contact Town and Country Southern on 023 9327 7288.

1 . Kitchen 10 Sea Front, Hayling Island, Hampshire Guide Price ~OIEO £300,000 ~ Freehold Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . Storage space 10 Sea Front, Hayling Island, Hampshire Guide Price ~OIEO £300,000 ~ Freehold Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Bedroom 10 Sea Front, Hayling Island, Hampshire Guide Price ~OIEO £300,000 ~ Freehold Photo: - Photo Sales

4 . Bathroom 10 Sea Front, Hayling Island, Hampshire Guide Price ~OIEO £300,000 ~ Freehold Photo: - Photo Sales