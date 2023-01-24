LOOK inside this large four bedroom Baffins house which has two bathrooms and a fair sized garden which is on the market for £375,000.

The Langstone Road home is in a sought-after residential area that is a stone’s throw from local amenities, as well as being central to public transport links.

Downstairs, there is a nice sized living room area which has a fireplace and lovely wooden flooring. It has a neutral decor throughout and is perfect for a family to move straight into without any renovation work necessary.

The kitchen diner is open plan and the wooden effect flows throughout. There is space for a cooker, fridge-freezer and dishwasher, as well as plenty of storage and cupboards.

The kitchen is connected to the conservatory area which is a perfect family space and has enough room for a sofa and furniture. This space then opens up into the garden which is made up of patio, flower beds and a shed.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two of which are doubles and a single which are all decorated in a neutral colour palette making it easy to move straight in.

Upstairs on the top floor has the principle suite which has ample storage space and an en-suite bathroom, which is contemporary and the whole of the upstairs is a quiet retreat away from the hustle and bustle of family life.

For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on 023 9282 6731.

