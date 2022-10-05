Oakley House: Explore this 'impressive' countryside family home in North Boarhunt with historic forest land
AN ‘IMPRESSIVE’ family home in the countryside has gone on sale.
Oakley House, in Trampers Lane, North Boarhunt, is on the market with a guide price of £950,000.
It is listed by Fine and Country.
The detached property is described as ‘impressive’ and ‘modern’, set back from the road via a private driveway.
It is on a plot which extends approximately 0.68 of an acre, with historic forest land to the rear and fields to the front.
The four bedroom home has 2564 sq ft of living space.
Oakley House comprises of a porch, hallway, study, cloakroom, dining room, sitting room, 17’ kitchen and utility room on the ground floor with four double bedrooms, an en-suite shower room, an interlining ‘Jack & Jill’ bathroom and a family bathroom on the first floor.
The kitchen – containing a ‘comprehensive range’ of wall and floor units, an integrated dishwasher and a central island – has double glazed twin doors leading to the garden.
Outside, there is a large terrace area and a lawned garden enclosed by fence panelling and large wooden shed.
It extends into an area of historic woodland.
The family bathroom has a Jacuzzi style spa bath, hand wash basin, ceramic tiled walls and floor, and a shower with a Jetstream system.
The house is in a semi rural hamlet which is close to local amenities, and is equidistant between Southwick and Wickham.
Oakley House is in the Swanmore College and Droxford Junior School catchment areas.
For more information, and to book a viewing, call Fine and Country on 023 93 277 277.