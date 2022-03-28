For sale: See inside this elegant £2.3m Regency-style family home in West Sussex

Re-built in the character and style of the Georgian era and replicated throughout so precisely, Landseer House in Chichester is a ‘handsome’ Regency-style home – and looks as though it has been standing in its setting for far longer than its actual 22 years.

Situated in a most ‘peaceful’ spot on the West Sussex coastline it enjoys beautiful sunsets courtesy of the unpolluted star-filled night skies and uninterrupted rural views over the Manhood Peninsula towards shoreline.

Undefined: readMore

In addition to the main house accommodation, there is a one-bedroom annexe cottage with its own enclosed and private garden, which is perfect for a relative who likes a bit in independence or for generating income from bed & breakfast.

The gardens and grounds extend to some 2.35 acres with mature planted flower borders and meadow. There is ample space to create a tennis court or swimming pool if so desired.Within a short distance of the property there are large expanses of beach at West Wittering, Bracklesham Bay, Selsey and Pagham Nature Reserve is close by. There are many bridleways and footpaths offering pleasant strolls to the beach and to the renowned 350 year old Crab & Lobster nestled on the banks of Pagham Harbour.

Planning Permission has been granted to extend the property, if so desired.

Landseer House is on the market for £2.3m.

1. Landseer House in Chichester From Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. The living room From Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. The gardens From Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales