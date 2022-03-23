The apartment from the street

For sale: 'Superb' two-bedroom apartment in Old Portsmouth with panoramic views across the Solent

FOR those who love a home with a view, this is ideal.

By Fiona Callingham
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:48 pm

This two-bedroom apartment is situated on Spice Island in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, with panoramic views from the main living area and balcony across the Solent towards Spitbank Fort, the Isle of Wight and beyond.

For your money you get a living room with access to the balcony, galley style kitchen, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Further beneficial features include, lift access, private secure car parking, a spacious layout with a light airy feel and a balcony with stunning sea views.

It’s located ‘in the heart’ of maritime Old Portsmouth and within easy access to Gunwharf Quays, the continental ferry port and rail links.

This home is on the market for £450,000, with no chain.

1. Views of the harbour

Old Portsmouth apartment

2. The kitchen

Old Portsmouth apartment

3. The living room

Old Portsmouth apartment

4. The living room

Old Portsmouth apartment

