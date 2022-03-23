This two-bedroom apartment is situated on Spice Island in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, with panoramic views from the main living area and balcony across the Solent towards Spitbank Fort, the Isle of Wight and beyond.

For your money you get a living room with access to the balcony, galley style kitchen, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Further beneficial features include, lift access, private secure car parking, a spacious layout with a light airy feel and a balcony with stunning sea views.

It’s located ‘in the heart’ of maritime Old Portsmouth and within easy access to Gunwharf Quays, the continental ferry port and rail links.

This home is on the market for £450,000, with no chain.

1. Views of the harbour Old Portsmouth apartment Photo: Right Move Photo Sales

2. The kitchen Old Portsmouth apartment Photo: Right Move Photo Sales

3. The living room Old Portsmouth apartment Photo: Right Move Photo Sales

4. The living room Old Portsmouth apartment Photo: Right Move Photo Sales