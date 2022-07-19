The property on Wells Close is on the market for £310,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

This three-bed end-terrace home is located with easy access to the Eastern Road, close to schools and it has communal space out the front and backs onto Tamworth park, making it the ‘perfect family property’, according to the estate agents.

Entering the home, the downstairs toilet is on the left and kitchen to the right.

The kitchen with modern shaker style units has ample worktop, integrated oven, hob, and extractor as well as space for a washing machine, tumble dryer, and fridge freezer.The lovely and light reception room at the rear with patio doors into the garden, is large enough for a formal dining table, two sofas and it has a storage cupboard.

The principal bedroom to the front benefits from a storage cupboard and still has plenty of space for a wardrobe, drawers, and a double bed.Whereas the second bedroom, which overlooks the garden, is a good sized single room but could fit a small double.

Adjacent is the third single bedroom.

The modern bathroom with a white suite and shower over bath has contemporary tiling, and the landing also has a storage cupboard.

Outside to the front of the house is an off-road parking space, and to the back is a low-maintenance courtyard west-facing garden.

Backing on to Tamworth Park, it is a private space in the middle of a city and it is a great family house or it would suit downsizers who want guest rooms with open-plan living.

This property is in council tax band C and there is a charge of approximately £300 per year to a management company that maintains the grounds within the estate.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website or contact Chinneck Shaw on 02382 200426.

