The property in Havant Road is on the market at a guide price of £715,000. It is listed by Town and Country Southern.

The home was built in 1929 and has a double-height bay window crowned by a gable, curved and recessed entrance porch, tall chimney standing proud over the neighbourhood all appeal while the catslide roof descending from the apex to extend a friendly arm over the integral garage draws the eye back to ground floor level all add to the charm of the property.

The home has been described as ‘architectural eye candy’ and it delivers on the inside too with its four bedrooms, two large and separate living rooms, and a comfortably accommodating kitchen/breakfast room.

The property also includes a cloakroom, off-road parking, and a bathroom with a bath and shower.

Busy families will appreciate that there’s a choice of good schools in the area as well as a liberal sprinkling of shops for day-to-day needs.

Commuting is also straightforward, making this an ideal base.

For more information, contact Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288 or visit townandcountrysouthern.co.uk.

