This three-bedroom house on Lichfield Road is on the market for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The estate agents have stated that the home is ‘near to local amenities, leisure facilities, Baffins Pond and good primary schools for those with young children’.

The property also benefits from easy access to the Eastern Road.

The entrance hall is light and welcoming with floor tiling that extends through to the kitchen.

The front reception room boasts a square bay, neutral décor, wooden floor, and the original fireplace is still in place.

A second reception room to the rear also has neutral décor, wooden flooring, and patio doors opening onto the garden.

The kitchen has shaker-style wall and base units with an integrated double oven, hob, extractor, and space for white goods under the granite worktop.

Upstairs there are two double rooms and a good-sized single room.

The second double, which has double built-in wardrobes, and the single overlook the garden whilst the principal room is to the front.Moving into the modern, traditional style bathroom, there is a shower over bath, white tiling, and black borders along with a chrome towel rail.Outside the property is a long west-facing garden with the first part mainly laid to lawn and an allotment style towards the far end.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website here, or call the estate agents on 02382 200426.

1. Lichfield Road This three-bedroom family home is on sale for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Lichfield Road This three-bedroom family home is on sale for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Lichfield Road This three-bedroom family home is on sale for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Lichfield Road This three-bedroom family home is on sale for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales