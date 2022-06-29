The four bedroom home in Selma Court, Southsea, is on the market for £980,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Jasmine Villa is in a popular conservation area but still has easy access of local shopping amenities, bus routes, shopping facilities, highly regarded schools including Mayville School, The High School and Grammar School

The accommodation is arranged over five primary floors.

It gets its name from the jasmine plant which can be found in the front garden.

Jasmine Villa comes with a bespoke fitted kitchen incorporating a family area and bi-folding doors leading onto rear garden.

Early internal viewing of this impressive family home is strongly recommended in order to appreciate both the accommodation and location on offer.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website or call 02393 277277.

