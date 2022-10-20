The four-bedroom property, in Stakes Hill Road, is on the market at a guide price of £575,000.

It is listed by Fine and Country.

The house is located in a ‘popular’ residential area, close to shopping amenities, bus routes, recreation grounds and commutable road links.

Arranged over two floors, the accommodation comprises of a porch, hallway, sitting room, dining room, study, cloakroom, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and main bedroom suite with separate dressing room and en-suite bathroom on the ground floor.

Three double bedrooms and a bathroom are on the first floor.

The kitchen comprises of integrated appliances such as a dishwasher, integrated fridge and freezer and an inset four ring electric hob with oven under stainless steel extractor hood, among others.

Residents can enjoy a ‘large’ front garden with small courtyard grass areas to the side and rear of the house.

They can also access a private driveway, and off-road car parking.

Fine and Country said the ‘spacious’ property also contains double glazed windows, gas fire central heating and fitted floor coverings throughout the home.

For more information, call Fine and Country on 02393 277 288.

