Chinneck Shaw is marketing the semi in Salcombe Avenue, Copnor, on sale for £385,000.

The agents say the home ‘oozes style’ and is perfect for people who love social gatherings.

The entrance hall with understairs storage has wooden flooring that flows into the first reception room and through to the rear of the house.

The agents say: ‘The front reception with a bay is a lovely open space yet feels cosy for a film night especially with the living flame fire on. The rear of the house is stunning with a huge kitchen living space fitted with high gloss units, integrated oven, microwave, hob, dishwasher and washing machine and even a wine chiller. The island in the centre provides a casual dining space and means the cook is never left out. Light floods in through the ceiling windows and there is still space for a formal dining table and sofa to relax on.’

Throgh the patio doors and into the garden - which can also be reached down the side of the house – there is decking and on one side a flower bed, and at the end of the garden is the bar.

Chinneck Shaw says: ‘At the end of the garden is a fabulous social space one of the most fun places we’ve seen. With patio doors onto the garden, the interior space has been converted into a fabulous bar absolutely fantastic for the any type of party. A great place to spend an evening with friends.’

Back in the house, upstairs are three bedrooms, with the smallest currently used as a home office. The bathroom has a modern white suite, a shower over the bath and contemporary tiling.

The home is in Band C for council tax.

To find out more, call Chinneck Shaw on 023 9282 6731 or email [email protected]

