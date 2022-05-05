Lothian House is in the historic High Street, and as well as the impressive Georgian front, despite its town centre location it has a private walled garden of a third of an acre.

It has six bedrooms and four reception rooms, and agent Fine and Country says it ‘has the charm from its original building as well as the modern comforts of a sensitively renovated home geared for modern family life.’

There is also the option to run a business from the home, as it has a self-contained office suite fronting the High Street which is currently used as solicitors’ offices.

The three-storey home is on the market for £1,150,000.

SEE ALSO: Stunning waterfront house comes with its own beach

Fine and Country says: ‘From the front it is not easy to tell the expansive living space inside. Aside from the two offices on the ground floor, there are a further two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen with Aga, two toilets and a utility room. On the first floor there are four bedrooms, (three with en-suite facilities) and a study/dressing room. The top floor offers an extensive self-contained teenager's suite arranged into two areas which extends 35ft, with shower room and toilet, and a further bedroom.’

There is parking for several cars at the back of the house as well as a garage, reached through twin gates off the high street.

In total the house has 4,406sq ft of living space with the garage amounting to a further 642sq ft. There’s also a cellar.

Fine and Country adds: ‘Having been restored within the framework of a Grade II Listed building, protecting both the building's fine original details and the traditional way of living, with some flagstone flooring, high skirting boards, and sash style windows, early internal viewing of this individual character home is strongly recommended in order to appreciate both the accommodation and location on offer.’

1 . Lothian House The sitting room Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2 . Lothian House One of the bedrooms Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3 . Lothian House The study Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4 . Lothian House Bathroom Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales