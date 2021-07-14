Church of the Assumption of St Mary the Virgin is among 110 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The Church Farm Lane, East Wittering property is being offered with a £175,000 to £200,000 freehold guide price at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, July 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Church of the Assumption of St Mary the Virgin in East Wittering

Senior auction appraiser and auctioneer Richard Payne said: ‘This Grade II-listed former Anglican church, which dates back to the 12th century, was recently used as a museum and has undergone extensive maintenance, including a new roof.

‘It is situated in a highly desirable coastal location, just off the A2179, on the edge of the village of East Wittering, which was included in the Domesday Book.

‘The village centre with local shopping facilities and beach are within easy walking distance with excellent road links to Chichester, Worthing and surrounding areasvia A286/A259.

Church of the Assumption of St Mary the Virgin in East Wittering -

‘Although not used for worship for some years, St Mary’s is an attractive historic building retaining many original features, including the main door, tiled floor and windows.

‘We consider this medieval property, with Victorian restorations, to be suitable for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.’

The approximate gross internal floor area extends to just over 103 sq m (1,110 sq ft).

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Church of the Assumption of St Mary the Virgin in East Wittering

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism.