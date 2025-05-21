Watch a foster carer's reaction to winning a £685,000 new house for just 99p

Tracey Saunders, from Southampton, has had her life transformed by her massive win | BOTB

A devoted foster mum from Hampshire has landed a dream home and car worth over £740,000 for just 99p thanks to a shock win from BOTB.

A foster carer who has helped to improve the lives of more than 130 children has had her own life transformed after she won a £685,000 house for just 99p.

Tracey Saunders was given the shock of her life when presenters from the prize draw firm BOTB turned up with a camera crew to give her the good news.

At first, she was introduced to the bonus part of her prize - a £57,000 Land Rover Defender. She was so overwhelmed with the car that she immediately kissed the bonnet.

But then she was blindfolded and taken on a short drive to be confronted with the main part of her prize - a four-bedroomed, three-storey family home in Bordon - on an exclusive new estate.

As she was shown around the home, she found it hard to keep her emotions (and even her language) in check, because the enormity of her win had started to sink in.

Tracey's brand new house spans three floors, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open-plan kitchen and living area, and it sits in a new neighbourhood surrounded by green space.

Tracey, 52, who lives in Southampton, explained that she's currently living in a rented property, and she has been trying hard to save up for a mortgage to buy a new home.

She said: “I look after other people’s children who can’t be at home, and it’s made their world. My husband also doesn’t have to work away as much now.

You don't know how much you've just changed our lives. The house is the most beautiful one I’ve ever seen. The whole day was like a rollercoaster."

Tracey has been fostering for 24 years, including more than 130 children, dedicating her life to caring for youngsters who can't be at home.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams said: “This was one of the most emotional wins I’ve ever been a part of.

Tracey settles in to her new dream home | BOTB

“Tracey was so overwhelmed – and rightfully so. She and her partner currently rent and have been saving for a house, and now they’ve got their forever home.

To be able to deliver that news was a real honour.

“What made it even more special is just how deserving she is – she’s fostered more than 130 children over the years. People like Tracey truly make the world a better place.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week, as well as offering lifestyle prizes.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.

To see the latest competitions on offer at BOTB click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

