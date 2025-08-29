Investment opportunity as Fratton property block consisting of commercial and residential units up for auction
Located in Fratton Road, a mixed-use freehold property is set to be sold off at auction for a guide price of £495,000.
The investment opportunity comprises of four separate commercial units on the ground floor, all fronting onto Fratton Road and all let to long-term tenants.
The block, which spans 170-176A Fratton Road, also has an additional six self-contained residential dwellings, all with their own entrances, and is fully let at £57,960 a year.
Five of the flats share a communal garden at the back of the property, with one having its own access directly off Fratton Road.
The online auction, being held by Clive Emson Auctioneers, will end on Thursday, September 18, with bidding live from 48 hours beforehand.