A substantial property block, consisting of commercial and residential dwellings, is due to go under the hammer next month.

The investment opportunity comprises of four separate commercial units on the ground floor, all fronting onto Fratton Road and all let to long-term tenants.

Lot 92, located at 170-176A Fratton Road, Fratton, is going under the hammer with Clive Emson Auctioneers. The online auction will end on September 18. | Clive Emson

The block, which spans 170-176A Fratton Road, also has an additional six self-contained residential dwellings, all with their own entrances, and is fully let at £57,960 a year.

Five of the flats share a communal garden at the back of the property, with one having its own access directly off Fratton Road.