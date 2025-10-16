A freehold investment opportunity has arisen at a commercial unit and two self contained flats.

Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers will be welcoming offers for an opportunity to take on the freehold ground rent and a leasehold commercial unit, in Portchester.

Guided at £95,000-plus is freehold ground rent with a leasehold commercial unit at 60 West Street, Portchester, Fareham. | Clive Emson Auctioneers

Joe Rocks, auction appraiser at Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, said: “The ground floor is currently let as a hairdressing salon offering a healthy income and the two self-contained flats on the first floor are sold on long leases

With a guide price of £95,000 plus fees, this investment will see the freeholder taking responsibility for the maintenance, management and insurance of the building recovering the costs from the leaseholders.

The joint auctioneers are Wheeler & Lai and Clive Emson, with the online auction taking place on October 30 and bidding will be live 48 hours prior.