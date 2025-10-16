Freehold investment opportunity arises as commercial unit and two flats enter auction
Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers will be welcoming offers for an opportunity to take on the freehold ground rent and a leasehold commercial unit, in Portchester.
Joe Rocks, auction appraiser at Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, said: “The ground floor is currently let as a hairdressing salon offering a healthy income and the two self-contained flats on the first floor are sold on long leases
“The building shares a parking area to the rear, with rear access via an unmade shared private road from West Street.”
With a guide price of £95,000 plus fees, this investment will see the freeholder taking responsibility for the maintenance, management and insurance of the building recovering the costs from the leaseholders.
The joint auctioneers are Wheeler & Lai and Clive Emson, with the online auction taking place on October 30 and bidding will be live 48 hours prior.