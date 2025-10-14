Victorian Southsea home containing four residential flats presents 'scope' for rental income - and is to be auctioned off this month
This home, located in Merton Road, Southsea, consists of four good sized residential flats spanning across four floors - and it is set to go under the hammer with a guide price o £550,000-plus fees.
The lower level flat has one bedroom and access to a courtyard garden, the ground floor and first floor flat both have two bedrooms and the second floor flat has one bedroom.
Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, said: “Two of the four flats are currently let on Assured Shorthold Tenancy agreements with the other two flats occupied by family and will be vacant upon completion.
“This presents the opportunity to let these two flats to increase the rental income or there is scope and potential to re-configure the entire building into further dwellings, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
The property is let at £22,200 per annum, and it is being jointly auctioned off with Fry & Kent and Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Clive Emson Auctioneers’ online auction will conclude on October 30, with bidding live from 48 hours beforehand. For more information about the auction, click here.