Situated in the heart of Southsea, a substantial home with rental income has hit the market.

This home, located in Merton Road, Southsea, consists of four good sized residential flats spanning across four floors - and it is set to go under the hammer with a guide price o £550,000-plus fees.

A home, consisting of four residential flats, is due to go under the hammer at auction this month. Pictured: Lot 101, Merton Road Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers | Clive Emson Auctioneers

The lower level flat has one bedroom and access to a courtyard garden, the ground floor and first floor flat both have two bedrooms and the second floor flat has one bedroom.

“This presents the opportunity to let these two flats to increase the rental income or there is scope and potential to re-configure the entire building into further dwellings, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers’ online auction will conclude on October 30, with bidding live from 48 hours beforehand. For more information about the auction, click here.