'Greatly extended' three bedroom Cowplain home has 'huge potential' and brilliant scope for improvement - £450,000

Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:49 BST
Despite needing some work, this ‘greatly extended’ home has ‘huge potential’ to be a stunning family home.

This three bedroom home, located in Hart Plain Avenue, Cowplain, comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a large garden and driveway.

On the market for £450,000, this bungalow has no forward chain and the garage space has been converted into a storage area adding extra space to the property.

The listing says: “No forward chain is offered with this greatly extended three bedroomed detached bungalow in Cowplain offering huge potential occupying a generous plot.

“Accommodation boasting kitchen with breakfast area, dining area, lounge, ensuite shower, separate office, extensive off road parking.”

This home is being sold with AJ Eyre & Sons and it would be a wonderful investment opportunity.

For more information about this Cowplain home, click here.

This home comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

This home comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a large parking area at the front of the property.

The listing says: "Accommodation boasting kitchen with breakfast area, dining area, lounge, ensuite shower, separate office, extensive off road parking."

