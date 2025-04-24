This three bedroom home, located in Hart Plain Avenue, Cowplain, comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a large garden and driveway.
On the market for £450,000, this bungalow has no forward chain and the garage space has been converted into a storage area adding extra space to the property.
The listing says: “No forward chain is offered with this greatly extended three bedroomed detached bungalow in Cowplain offering huge potential occupying a generous plot.
“Accommodation boasting kitchen with breakfast area, dining area, lounge, ensuite shower, separate office, extensive off road parking.”
This home is being sold with AJ Eyre & Sons and it would be a wonderful investment opportunity.
