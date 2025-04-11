Hampshire business centre with steady income to go under the hammer with guide price of £400,000 - £450,000
With a guide price of £400,000 - £450,000 plus fees, this freehold building, located in the Mitchell Point Estate, Hamble, is a brilliant investment opportunity for someone looking for a property with a continuous source of income.
The listing says: “This freehold end-terrace building is arranged as a small business centre with flexible accommodation, which is split and let to a number of local businesses dependant on their space requirements.
“The property is considered ideal for addition to a commercial investment portfolio for ongoing income-producing potential. In addition to the letting offices, there are shared common rooms and cloakroom facilities on each of the two floors.”
The business centre consists of nine offices and is currently being let at £51,540 per annum with rent prices varying between £290 and £700 per month for the office spaces.
Michael Marchant, a senior auction appraiser for the firm, a member of Portsmouth Property Association, said: “The property is considered ideal for addition to a commercial investment portfolio for ongoing income-producing potential.”
On top of the considerable sized building, the listing also includes 10 parking spaces, tree spaces at the front, two at the rear and five at the side.
The online auction will end on Thursday, May 1 and for more information about the business centre listing, click here.
