Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A business centre, with ongoing income, is going under the hammer next month.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The listing says: “This freehold end-terrace building is arranged as a small business centre with flexible accommodation, which is split and let to a number of local businesses dependant on their space requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A business centre in Hamble is going under the hammer at auction with a guide price of £400,000 - £450,000. | Clive Emson Auctioneers - auction ending 1st May 2025

The business centre consists of nine offices and is currently being let at £51,540 per annum with rent prices varying between £290 and £700 per month for the office spaces.

On top of the considerable sized building, the listing also includes 10 parking spaces, tree spaces at the front, two at the rear and five at the side.

The online auction will end on Thursday, May 1 and for more information about the business centre listing, click here.