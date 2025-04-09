This four bedroom home, located in Victoria Square, Lee-On-The-Solent, has been ‘modernised’ to a high standard and would be a perfect family home.

Equipped with two bathrooms, three reception rooms, a sun room, a snug room, a utility room and a garage.

On the market for £950,000, this home is being sold with Fenwicks and a viewing is highly recommended.

The listing says: “Situated in a highly regarded location within close proximity to the seafront and High Street is this beautifully presented detached residence which boasts spacious and imposing living accommodation.

“The property has been modernised to a high standard and is complimented by a delightful enclosed garden.”

