If I had £950,000 I would snap this gorgeous four bedroom Lee-on-the-Solent home up - Take Tour

Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 16:53 BST

Just a stone’s throw from the beach is this glorious four bedroom home.

This four bedroom home, located in Victoria Square, Lee-On-The-Solent, has been ‘modernised’ to a high standard and would be a perfect family home.

Equipped with two bathrooms, three reception rooms, a sun room, a snug room, a utility room and a garage.

On the market for £950,000, this home is being sold with Fenwicks and a viewing is highly recommended.

The listing says: “Situated in a highly regarded location within close proximity to the seafront and High Street is this beautifully presented detached residence which boasts spacious and imposing living accommodation.

“The property has been modernised to a high standard and is complimented by a delightful enclosed garden.”

For more information about this magnificent home, click here.

This four bedroom home comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Victoria Square, Lee-On-The-Solent, £950,000

This four bedroom home comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Victoria Square, Lee-On-The-Solent, £950,000

Victoria Square, Lee-On-The-Solent, £950,000

Victoria Square, Lee-On-The-Solent, £950,000

