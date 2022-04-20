Wisteria House, a four bedroom detached house in Waterlooville, is on the market for £775,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.
It is set back from London Road.
Situated up a private driveway, this substantial home with four double-bedrooms, includes en-suite shower rooms to three bedrooms, family bathroom and a spacious galleried landing.
There is also a built-in study and a living room overlooking the garden.
It comes with a large kitchen/breakfast room.
The property has a large Wisteria wrapping across the pillared porch, adding both character and colour.
For more information visit Fine and Country’s website – or call 02393 277277.