Wisteria House, a four bedroom detached house in Waterlooville, is on the market for £775,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It is set back from London Road.

Situated up a private driveway, this substantial home with four double-bedrooms, includes en-suite shower rooms to three bedrooms, family bathroom and a spacious galleried landing.

There is also a built-in study and a living room overlooking the garden.

It comes with a large kitchen/breakfast room.

The property has a large Wisteria wrapping across the pillared porch, adding both character and colour.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website – or call 02393 277277.

1. Wisteria House Wisteria House, a four bedroom detached home, is on sale for £775,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. Wisteria House Wisteria House, a four bedroom detached home, is on sale for £775,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Wisteria House Wisteria House, a four bedroom detached home, is on sale for £775,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Wisteria House Wisteria House, a four bedroom detached home, is on sale for £775,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales