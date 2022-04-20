Wisteria House, a four bedroom detached home, is on sale for £775,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Wisteria House: Inside a 'beautiful' four bed modern home on sale for £775,000 in Waterlooville

A ‘beautiful’ modern family home with an al-fresco dining area has gone on sale.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 11:23 am

Wisteria House, a four bedroom detached house in Waterlooville, is on the market for £775,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It is set back from London Road.

Situated up a private driveway, this substantial home with four double-bedrooms, includes en-suite shower rooms to three bedrooms, family bathroom and a spacious galleried landing.

There is also a built-in study and a living room overlooking the garden.

It comes with a large kitchen/breakfast room.

The property has a large Wisteria wrapping across the pillared porch, adding both character and colour.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website – or call 02393 277277.

