This five bed home in Havant Road, Hayling Island, is on the market for £900,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Originally built in 1908, Stokes Haven was later purchased by an architect and gave it more than a touch of the 'Wow factor'.

Retaining much of the original styling of the property he, carefully, introduced many contemporary features. Both stylings have blended well together and, indeed, enhance each other. In addition, there is now a ground-floor extension which could be used as additional family accommodation, or as an independent annexe.

Another potential use would as a home office/s, with the added bonus of lovely garden views.

The house is situated to the north of the island, and is perfectly located for access to the mainland, The Hayling Billy Trail and the islands popular beaches. For active members of the family the list of available sporting facilities is lengthy including golf, tennis & racket sports, sailing and kite surfing.

Simply put, there is much to enhance family life here whatever generation or age of family members.

Stokes Haven is entered via a glass porch which links the house to the garage and provides a view through from the front to the rear of the house.

The impressively designed and fitted kitchen/dining room sits centrally in the house and interlinks the newer ground-floor extension and the conservatory.

With underfloor heating plus a wood-burner, the conservatory is ideal for entertaining all year round and allows changing garden views throughout the seasons.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website – or call 01243 487969.

