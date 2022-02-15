This three bedroom house in Mousehole Road, Cosham, is on the market for £240,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Jeffries & Dibbens Estate and Lettings Agents - Portchester.

It is a semi-detached home and has a sound facing garden.

Currently it is the most viewed property for sale in Portsmouth on Zoopla’s website.

You can see why it is proving so popular in our gallery below.

There is a double glazed patio doors which leads to the garden as well as a tiled fireplace and hearth.

The garden has a patio area, storage shed and an outside toilet.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website – or contact Jeffries & Dibbens Estate and Lettings Agents - Portchester.

