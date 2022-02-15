This three bedroom house in Mousehole Road, Cosham, is on the market for £240,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Jeffries & Dibbens Estate and Lettings Agents - Portchester.
It is a semi-detached home and has a sound facing garden.
Currently it is the most viewed property for sale in Portsmouth on Zoopla’s website.
MORE PROPERTY: See inside a £360,000 home that is a 'blank canvas' for buyers in Portsmouth, £2.85m mansion with heated swimming pool and tennis court up for sale in Warsash
You can see why it is proving so popular in our gallery below.
There is a double glazed patio doors which leads to the garden as well as a tiled fireplace and hearth.
The garden has a patio area, storage shed and an outside toilet.
For more information visit Zoopla’s website – or contact Jeffries & Dibbens Estate and Lettings Agents - Portchester.