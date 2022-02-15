This five bed home in Hook Park Road, Warsash is on the market for £2.85m. It is listed on Zoopla by Charters.

Despite being built in 1992 the property has a strong character feel with many attractive features more typical of older properties such as the exposed beams and the impressive inglenook fireplace that can be found in the double aspect drawing room.

The main house extends to over 4500 sq ft and is arranged over two floors.

The ground floor is particularly impressive with excellent proportions throughout and a good array of rooms which can serve a multitude of uses.

At the heart of the house is the superb kitchen with a range of handmade units with contrasting cream and wood finishes, granite worktops, a large feature island unit and a comprehensive range of high-quality integrated appliances.

A later addition is the orangery, accessed from the kitchen providing a wonderful outlook over the grounds.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms including a spacious principal suite with walk through dressing area and en-suite shower room. Two of the remaining bedrooms also benefit from en-suites whilst a beautifully presented family bathroom serves bedrooms four and five.

Externally the grounds are very impressive.

In addition to the main house there are a series of attractive and useful outbuildings including a double garage with plumbing and a first-floor room, currently used as a games room.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website – or contact Charters.

