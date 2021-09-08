Here’s what living in one of the most expensive homes on sale in Portsmouth looks like

The property in the High Street, Old Portsmouth, looks out over Portsmouth Cathedral and is on the market for £800,000.
Built in 1957, this beautiful heart warming home boasts three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, perfect for a growing family.
It is located in the heart of Old Portsmouth and is only a short walk from the Hot Walls and the beach.
The house is listed by Bernards Finest – call 023 9406 7044.
For more information visit Zoopla’s website by clicking this link.
