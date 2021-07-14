This three-bedroom home in Emsworth is up for auction - here's how much it is expected to cost

This house in Westbourne, near Emsworth is up for auction. Picture: Clive Emson’s

Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers will be putting 111 lots from across southern England under the hammer on July 28.

It includes a three-bedroom property in the village of Westbourne, near Emsworth

The home which is in Mill Road will be auctioned with a guide price of £250,000-plus.

It comes with front and back gardens, is let under an occupancy agreement from September 1997.

Rob Marchant, Clive Emson’s Hampshire auctioneer, said: ‘This is a freehold residential investment and the house is currently let at £10,945.48 per annum. There will be no internal viewings and interested applicants are requested not to contact the occupants directly.’

A one-bedroom ground floor flat at 71A Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth is another one of the lots up for auction.

The flat is a few hundred yards from the Rudmore roundabout which services the M275 and the city’s continental ferry port.

It is guided leasehold at £75,000-plus.

Mr Marchant said: ‘There is the remainder of a 125-year lease, from June 1994, at an initial ground rental of £50 per annum, rising to £400 per annum throughout the term.’

James Emson, Clive Emson’s managing director, said: ‘Our lots attract diverse buyers with a range of tastes and budgets – lots are offered in a clear and transparent marketplace and dealt with in the highest ethical and professional standards.’

He added: ‘The era of record-low interest rates can make property attractive for buyers, with long-term capital growth, rental income and a hedge against inflation, compared to anemic returns on cash saved in the bank or building society.’

