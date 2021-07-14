This three-bedroom home in Emsworth is up for auction - here's how much it is expected to cost
A family home and a ground floor flat are among the properties up for auction in and around Portsmouth this month.
Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers will be putting 111 lots from across southern England under the hammer on July 28.
It includes a three-bedroom property in the village of Westbourne, near Emsworth
The home which is in Mill Road will be auctioned with a guide price of £250,000-plus.
It comes with front and back gardens, is let under an occupancy agreement from September 1997.
Rob Marchant, Clive Emson’s Hampshire auctioneer, said: ‘This is a freehold residential investment and the house is currently let at £10,945.48 per annum. There will be no internal viewings and interested applicants are requested not to contact the occupants directly.’
A one-bedroom ground floor flat at 71A Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth is another one of the lots up for auction.
The flat is a few hundred yards from the Rudmore roundabout which services the M275 and the city’s continental ferry port.
It is guided leasehold at £75,000-plus.
Mr Marchant said: ‘There is the remainder of a 125-year lease, from June 1994, at an initial ground rental of £50 per annum, rising to £400 per annum throughout the term.’
James Emson, Clive Emson’s managing director, said: ‘Our lots attract diverse buyers with a range of tastes and budgets – lots are offered in a clear and transparent marketplace and dealt with in the highest ethical and professional standards.’
He added: ‘The era of record-low interest rates can make property attractive for buyers, with long-term capital growth, rental income and a hedge against inflation, compared to anemic returns on cash saved in the bank or building society.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.