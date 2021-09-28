The Wilverley Estate is approximately 234 acres in total and contains three lots.

Wilverley Estate is on the market for the first time in almost three quarters of a century – but will set you back £8.65m.

The estate also has links to royalty and can be found between Southampton and Poole.

It extends to approximately 234 acres and is for sale as a whole or in three lots- compromising Wilverley Park, Cuffnells Farm and Wilverley Farm.

Wilverley Park also has its own swimming pool.

The Wilverley Estate once served as a school for evacuees during World War II and it is likely to have educated those from Portsmouth who evacuated the city.

Wilverley Park is situated on the fringe of the New Forest National Park and was originally part of the Foxlease Estate until it was inherited by Henry Buckworth Powell-Montgomery in 1865.

The estate was within family ownership for almost a century until it was later requisitioned for use as a school for evacuees during WWII before it was then sold.

During the 18th century, the land of Cuffnells Park was owned by Sir Thomas Tancred and family.

In 1760, Tancred employed Lancelot (Capability) Brown to design and implement the parkland which included a kitchen garden, orangery, arboretum and a lake.

The Cuffnells Estate was sold in 1784 to the Hon. George Rose who was Paymaster General at the time.

He was known to have entertained King George III there.

More recently, the estate was purchased in 1986 by Jonathan Hargreaves, whose daughter in law was Alice Liddell, of 'Alice in Wonderland' fame.

Wilverley Park contains around 86 acres of land and comprises a six bedroom Victorian coach house which has retained a wealth of history and has original features throughout.

The land also contains a beautiful landscaped garden which was originally designed by François Goffinet and also contains an orangery and its own swimming pool.

There is also numerous farm buildings, a parkland setting with lake, a lodge cottage and two additional properties.

Cuffnells Farm is available as a separate lot or as part of the whole sale of the Wilverley Estate and extends to roughly five acres.

The land includes a four bedroom farmhouse, a two bedroom cottage and a range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

The third lot of the estate is Wilverley Farm which is approximately 143 acres in total and contains a mix of pasture and arable land.

There is a two bedroom cottage that sits at the most northern part of the estate.

Fred Cook, in the farm agency team at Savills Salisbury, says: ‘The dramatic setting of this estate, coupled with its period charm and history, is outstanding.

‘It is also a farm with great variety.

‘Whilst enjoying a fairly secluded location, it is well situated to a range of nearby amenities.

‘With everything that this has to offer, Wilverley Park provides a rare and exciting opportunity for lifestyle farming and the potential to create additional revenue streams.’

The estate resides on the cusp of the New Forest, which is one of the most rural parts of Hampshire.

The location is well recognised in the UK tourism industry as it is home to a beautiful stretch of countryside and contains many forms of wildlife.

William Langmead, central southern estates & farms agency at Strutt & Parker, adds: ‘The New Forest is a sought after part of the world at the moment; ticking the country, coast and commutability boxes, and Wilverley Park offers a really special opportunity in the heart of it.

‘The estate is the perfect escape for someone who wants their own idyllic bolt-hole surrounded by Capability Brown-esque parkland.’

Viewings for the Wilverley Estate are strictly by appointment through Savills and Strutt & Parker only.

