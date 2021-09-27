This three bed bungalow in Sea View Road, Drayton is on sale for £550,000.

Spectacular Portsmouth bungalow has more than meets the eye - here's how much it costs

A bungalow with spectacular views has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 27th September 2021, 3:33 pm

The property, which has three bedrooms, is on the market for £550,000 and is listed by Town and Country Southern.

While it might appear to be a small bungalow from the front, once you step inside you’ll discover a large extension open plan kitchen, dining and family area with bi-folding doors which lead onto the rear garden.

This is the sort of house that really must be viewed in person!

