Spectacular Portsmouth bungalow has more than meets the eye - here's how much it costs

The property, which has three bedrooms, is on the market for £550,000 and is listed by Town and Country Southern.
While it might appear to be a small bungalow from the front, once you step inside you’ll discover a large extension open plan kitchen, dining and family area with bi-folding doors which lead onto the rear garden.
MORE: 5 fantastic Portsmouth homes you might not realise are still for sale, This four bed family home in Drayton with a large garden and conservatory goes on sale for £695,000
This is the sort of house that really must be viewed in person!
You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.
Page 1 of 3