This two bedroom semi-detached house, in Mills Road, went under the hammer on July 24 where it went for £22,000 more than the guide price.
Despite needing a significant amount of work, this property is brimming with potential and the auction had 28 bids for the lot.
Selling for £122,000, this home sits in a popular residential road which is nearby public transport links and amenities.
The listing said: “The house requires a complete programme of refurbishment but is very worthy of the works required, after which it will be ideally suited to an owner occupier or addition to an income producing portfolio in a highly sought after area for renting.”
See inside this two bedroom home:
