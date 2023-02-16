This ‘optimistic’ three-bedroom home has plenty going for it.

Kededa – the name means optimistic, peacemaker, or cheerful – is in Dysart Avenue at Drayton and is on the market with Town and Country Southern with a guide price of £450,000.

And those who are seeking a newly fitted kitchen will find their hopes are met, so there’s one home fix which is already taken care of.

In fact, this three bedroom home has also recently been redecorated so instead of planning with colour charts it should be possible to move in, sort where you want to put the furniture – and settle any arguments about who gets which room – before getting on with life.

And as time goes on, the property has plenty of space in which to grow, as is evidenced by the use of loft space in neighbouring properties. So here’s a well-presented home for the here and now that’s able to meet future needs.

Downstairs Kededa has a sitting room, a dining room, a kitchen and a cloakroom and upstairs there are two double and one single bedroom, and a bathroom with a bath and shower.

The home also has a driveway with off-road parking, a garage and a back garden.

It is on for the guide price of £450,000 and is Band C for council tax

Contact Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288 or email [email protected]

