THIS three-bedroom home in Copnor has a conservatory and parking, and is on the market for £400,000.

Bashley House is in Amberley Road, Copnor, and it has so much to offer prospective buyers.

Equipped with a garage, this home has a lovely sitting room and dining room downstairs along with a conservatory and a fair sized kitchen.

The dining room has double-glazed French doors and windows to the conservatory and a feature fireplace with dark polished granite hearth, and the lounge area has a lovely double glazed square bay window.

The kitchen has a bespoke craftsman built kitchen and it comes with metal fleck quartz worktops and there is space for an oven, a fridge and freezer.

There is a conservatory downstairs that has French doors and windows to the garden, polycarbonate roof, attractive floor tiling and a radiator.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, two double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all with double glazed windows and space for storage.

Outside, there is a southerly facing rear garden with a grass area and a patio section, as well as a pathway that leads to the garage.

There is also a workshop out the back of the house in the form of an out building.

This property is currently on the market for £400,000 and for more information contact Town and Country Southern on 023 9327 7288.

