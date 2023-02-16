This home in Templeton Close, Hilsea, Portsmouth, is on sale for £270,000 with Chinneck Shaw

An end of terrace linked property on sale for £270,000, it has the benefit of a south facing garden, two allocated parking spaces, easy access to the M27 and local shops on London Road.

There is a small entrance lobby, a well fitted kitchen to the left has a window overlooking the front garden.

The units are high gloss white complemented by brick style tiling and a grey worktop, integrated oven, hob and extractor completed the modern styling and there are spaces for a fridge freezer and washing machine. Moving into the large lounge diner, light floods into the room from the framed patio doors, the wooden floor gives a clean finish and there is access to an understairs cupboard.

The south-facing garden is a low-maintenance courtyard style with a raised bed, plenty of space for dining area a shed at the rear of the garden and rear pedestrian access.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, the larger to the rear is a great sized bedroom and also benefits from a large fitted wardrobe. At the front is the slightly smaller of the bedrooms which also has the benefit of built-in storage over the stairs.

The loft has been partially boarded providing handy additional storage with access from the landing.

The modern bathroom has a white suite with a semi-recessed sink unit and shower over bath with a glass screen. Dark grey worktop and light grey tiling complete the contemporary feel and the chrome towel rail ensures warm towels. A lovely compact yet luxury bathroom.

To the front of the property is a small paved and gravel garden and parking spaces are to the rear. A delightful close in an excellent location and the perfect starter home to suit a first-time buyer or an investor wanting a ready to rent home.Contact Chinneck Shaw on 023 9282 6731 to find out more.

